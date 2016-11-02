27°
News

Two sites being investigated for controversial new skate park

2nd Nov 2016 12:00 PM
There have been concerns about the location of a planned skate park for Wollongbar.
There have been concerns about the location of a planned skate park for Wollongbar. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE has been another turn in the quest to build a skatepark at Wollongbar.

Ballina Shire Council, at last week's meeting, resolved to investigate a site at the Wollongbar sports field site as well as the current proposed site at Plateau Dr.

The council accepted the tender for construction of the skatepark from Precision Skate Parks Pty Ltd who will work with council to provide the design options for both sites, along with the pros and cons of the design for each site and costs.

For the members of the Wollongbar Progress Association and neighbours to the Plateau Dr site, there is once again some hope the skatepark will be built at the sports fields.

The association and other residents have been lobbying against the current proposed site on Plateau Dr as it is in a residential area, and they have raised concerns about the loss of amenity because of noise and potential for anti-social behaviour.

Secretary of the association, Marilyn Perkins, the community had been asking that the sports field site be investigated so "that councillors in the end can make an informed decision”.

However, it's another stall for the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park group which has been campaigning for a skatepark on the Plateau for the past two years.

Spokesperson for the WASP, Bianca Urbina, said "enough is enough”.

She said there had been 30 proposed sites over the past 15 years.

Ms Urbina said the council has already undertaken consultation with the community, with meetings and consultation events, and figures collected last year showed an "overwhelming” support of the residential skate facility at Plateau Dr.

"The onus is on council to listen to that,” she said.

"Families in Wollongbar with young kids want them to pop down a few blocks to a skatepark safely,” she said.

She said if a residential-style skatepark was to be built at the sports field, there would need to be other infrastructure built so kids could safely access the park along the 80km/h stretch of Pearces Creek Rd.

However, she said there was the potential for a skatepark to be built at the sports fields to cater for the high-end users, particularly considering skateboarding is now an Olympic sport.

But that, she said, would be in addition to the residential skatepark on Plateau Dr as planned.

Lismore Northern Star
WATCH: Shark filmed swimming under surfers

WATCH: Shark filmed swimming under surfers

SURFERS had a close call after a shark was seen starting to circle the wave riders at a North Coast beach.

200 new jobs on offer as part of Lismore hospital upgrade

Member for Lismore Thomas George; Minister for Skills John Barilaro; Lismore Hospital General Manager Lynne Weir; John Holland Building Manager QLD/NT Colin Matthews.

Hospital improvements also help to skill up the workforce

Which Northern Rivers town will hit 37 degrees this weekend?

It's going to be hot, hot, hot this weekend.

First it was storms, now we're expecting scorching days ahead

Diamonds, cash and drugs seized during police search

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant on a residence in Tamar Street Ballina yesterday.

Investigations are continuing after the raid at Ballina

Local Partners

A tribute to a former Coraki nurse at Campbell Hospital

IT WAS a sad day for Coraki with the passing of a favourite nurse Maryanne Fretus last week.

Army fundraises for Woodenbong youth

GUN DRILL: Bessie Wilson learns the ropes with a machine gun at the Army Open Day at Woodenbong.

The Army put on a real show with interactive activities

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Tabulam gallops are on this weekend

BEST DRESSED: Fields full of fashion at the Tabulam races expected this year.

The beer has been ordered and the cool room is on

Exterminate! Exterminate! The Daleks are coming

BCC Lismore will be screening a limited-run theatrical special presentation event of Doctor Who: The Power of the Daleks animated series from Saturday, November 12.

A much celebrated Doctor Who story is coming to Lismore and ByronBay

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Hacksaw Ridge tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss who saved 75 men without carrying a weapon.

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

The J Awards nominees you can see on local stages

ON STAGE: Former Lismore resident Ngaiire during her first ever solo show at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Fomer local Ngaiire is nominated to Australian Artist of the Year

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

A SLICE OF SEASIDE PARADISE

25 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 1 $995,000

Located in a small secure precinct directly fronting onto a private 13 acre beachfront reserve, it's the beach and bush which will become ones playground. Be...

A True Renovators Delight

13/17-19 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Come and put your creative touches on this home! A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with large courtyard...

Entry-level Mullumbimby Opportunity

11 Warina Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Brett or...

In a quiet cul de sac at the base of Mt Chincogan, a short stroll to the famous farmers market and just fifteen hundred metres to the main street of vibrant...

The Ultimate Byron Bay Location!

7/124 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 1 1 1 $625,000 to...

This light filled architecturally designed and quality built apartment is directly opposite Clarkes Beach, minutes to the boardwalk that takes you to the Pass...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Contact Agent

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 5 Guide $1,500,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 UNDER OFFER!

"...a little style & sophistication..." DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Deceased Estate Auction - Potential Packed

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!