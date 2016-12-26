Two pepper sprayed: Police assaulted on Northern Rivers

A MAN and a woman have been arrested after police were allegedly assaulted in Goonellabah.

Police from Richmond Local Area Command allege that on Friday, December 23, they saw a 20-year-old Goonellabah man wanted by police at a home in McDermott Avenue, Senior Constable David Henderson said.

Police have chased the man into the house and arrested him.

As they escorted the man out of the house a 19-year-old Goonellabah woman old racially abused police, Snr Const Henderson said.

She then allegedly hit a police officer with a handbag, and threw her thong at another officer, hitting him in the back.

The man resisted police wildly and was trying to incite onlookers to assault police as well, Snr Const Henderson said.

The woman and man were then sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum spray.

The woman will be issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for the following offences: assault person with intent to prevent a lawful apprehension; assault police; affray; resist police; and offensive conduct.

The man has been charged and bail refused with the following offences: breach bail; incite to assault police officer in execution of duty; breach apprehended violence order; and resist police.