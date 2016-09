The woman police would like to speak to has distinct tattoos on her arm.

CAN you identify these two people?

Ballina police are investigating an incident at Choice Discount Store, West Ballina.

The two people pictured may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Police would like to speak to this man in regards to an incident at Choice Discount Store, West Ballina.

It is thought that the woman may be from the Casino area and has a distinct tattoo on her arm.

Police would like to speak to this woman in regards to an incident at Choice Discount Store, West Ballina. It's believed she is from the Casino area.

The man appears to have tattoos on his feet.

If you can identify these people please contact your local police station or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.