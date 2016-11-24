Two hospitalised, one dead after horror day on our roads

EMERGENCY services were frantic on our roads yesterday responding to multiple crashes around the Northern Rivers.

The Bruxner Hwy east of Alstonville was the scene of yet another smash involving two cars at about 4pm.

A woman in her 70s was taken to Lismore Base Hospital suffering chest pains.

The other driver was not injured.

At 9pm, a person was hospitalised after a single-vehicle smash at the round-a-bout of Myocum Rd, Ewingsdale.

The crashes come after a fatal incident near Ballina that morning where a cyclist died after being hit by a car.