'They were just boys': crash witness tells

Nicky Moffat
Mark Furler
and | 6th Jan 2017 9:26 PM Updated: 7th Jan 2017 1:37 PM
CRASH: Fatality occured on Pacific Boulevard at Buddina, near Kawana, about 7.20pm before crashing into a tree.
CRASH: Fatality occured on Pacific Boulevard at Buddina, near Kawana, about 7.20pm before crashing into a tree. Contributed by Clayton's Towing

"THEY were just boys".

That's the lasting memory Danielle Lemarseny has of the crash which killed one Coast teenager and left another in hospital fighting for his life.

The pair were with a third young man when their night out turned to horror in an instant at Buddina last night.

The ute carrying the three was travelling downhill from the Point Cartwright lookout on Pacific Blvde when it is believed to have collided with another vehicle, gone out of control and smashed into trees about 7.20pm.

Mrs Lemarseny, who owns nearby One on La Balsa café, said her husband Jeff was one of the first on the scene after  hearing the sound of  screeching tyres and then the sickening impact.

"That's how quick your life can change," she said.

"They were just boys."

This morning, the broken branches on a tree were the only evidence of the crash, which killed a 19-year-old Mountain Creek man, left his mates in a critical condition and a third, the driver, with his life changed forever.

"My daughter lives upstairs [above the café and she ran out when she heard it, ran to it," Mrs Lemarseny said.

"My husband Jeff ran out - he's a surf life saver and the house next door is full of doctors - so they were the first there."

Mr Lemarseny said he worked on one of the young men for about 15 minutes before ambulance and fire officers arrived. 

"I performed CPR on one of the guys and I believe he passed away after that," he said.

"The other one was taken away in critical condition in a helicopter." 

He said three women who rushed to the scene about the same time as him had been "incredible", and had remained "cool and calm" in an extremely challenging situation. 

"It's a shock to the system…it's terrible to see anyone but especially young people," he said.

"I think the whole neighbourhood was pretty shattered. I've had a call off a fair few of the ambulance and fire fighter guys just to make sure myself and the others who assisted were ok." 

Mrs Lemarseny said Jeff is a strong guy but what he and his daughter saw last night "can't be unseen".

"The ambos are friends of ours and they came round after to debrief," she said.

"They were young kids…that's what's really going to rock him."

She said if there was one positive thing that would come from the tragic night, it was motivation to do first aid training.

"Basically what's come out of it is everyone's going to do a first aid course," she said. 

EARLIER: Family and friends of a 19-year-old man from the Sunshine Coast are facing the gut-wrenching news they will never see him again after a horror crash on Friday night.

Police said the car the man was travelling in left Pacific Boulevard at Buddina, near Kawana, about 7.20pm before crashing into a tree.

Locals reported on social media that there were police, ambulance and fire vehicles 'everywhere' after the crash which also resulted in another 19-year-old being critically injured.

The passenger killed was from Mountain Creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger, from Sippy Downs, was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said in the early hours of Saturday morning that he remained in a critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man from Landsborough, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Nambour General Hospital for treatment.

Police have called for witnesses to the accident to come forward to help the Forensic Crash Unit with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  buddina editors picks sunshine coast traffic crash

