EMERGENCY services have been called to two car crashes this afternoon.

The first was on Lismore Rd at Clunes.

NSW Ambulance media said they received a call at 2.20pm to reports of a two-car crash.

Two patients were assessed and an ambulance went to Lismore Base Hospital.

At 3.23pm, emergency services were called to another crash, this one at Caniaba Rd in Caniaba to reports of a car roll-over.

One patient was assessed and is being transported to hospital.