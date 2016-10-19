Patient rushed to hospital after two-car crash in Lismore

UPDATE, 9am: One patient has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after this morning's crash on Rotary Dr, Lismore.

A second person did not require treatment in hospital but was assessed at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: EMEREGENCY services are on scene at a two-car crash on Rotary Dr this morning.

An Ambulance Media spokesman said paramedics were called shortly after 8.20am.

Initial supports say a two people, a man and woman, are being treated at the scene.

More on this story as information comes to light.