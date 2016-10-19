Patient rushed to hospital after two-car crash in Lismore

UPDATE, 9am: One patient has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after this morning's crash on Rotary Dr, Lismore.
A second person did not require treatment in hospital but was assessed at the scene.
ORIGINAL STORY: EMEREGENCY services are on scene at a two-car crash on Rotary Dr this morning.
An Ambulance Media spokesman said paramedics were called shortly after 8.20am.
Initial supports say a two people, a man and woman, are being treated at the scene.
More on this story as information comes to light.