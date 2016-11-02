TV show mission for crew of Lismore rescue chopper

HAVE you seen the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter flying around Byron Bay and Lismore today?

If so, rest assured there hasn't been a major incident that required their critical service - the chopper has been in the air for a different reason.

Prime 7 crews have spent the day in the air with the Lismore-based chopper crew, gathering footage for the channel's new season of the TV series Air Rescue.

The shoot kicked off this morning at about 10am and wrapped up at about 1pm.

A blue helicopter closely followed the iconic red and yellow aircraft around Lismore and north to Byron Bay throughout the day.

Lismore Westpac Helicopter's chief pilot, Jason Cusack, said the network has filmed the chopper around the Northern Rivers for a number of years.

"It's good promotion for our Lismore base and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in general," Mr Cusack said.

The series will be aired at the end of the month.