Turtle release a campaign against shark nets

THIS Sunday Australian Seabird Rescue will be releasing Kimba the turtle at Lighthouse Beach in Ballina as part of an event to campaign against shark nets.

The ASR nursed Kimba back to health after suffering a fractured skull and following three months of rehabilitation he has been given the all-clear by vets.

General manager of ASR North Coast Kathrina Southwell insists that shark nets will be gravely harmful to turtles like Kimba and could counteract their rescue attempts.

"They would undermine the years of work Australian Seabird Rescue has done and all the money that's been donated would be thrown out the window,” Ms Southwell said.

She claims that shark nets have already been shown to be harmful to turtles elsewhere in Australia

"There are records from Queensland of many turtles being stuck in the shark nets,” she said.

The event will feature a variety of guest speakers from surfers to scientists, all wanting to add to the heated debate on shark nets following recent attacks.

The NSW government has announced that shark nets will be trialled in some areas of the North Coast and locals are angry that the decision has been made without community consultation.

"No one from Baird's office has bothered to talk to us,” Ms Southwell said.

Ms Southwell hopes that Kimba will be released to an ocean with enough fish to support his diet, as he has quite the appetite.

"He's eaten us out of house and home,” she said.

The event is free and will run from 10:00 - 11:00am at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina.