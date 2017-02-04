Turf club to investigate three horse fall

AN INVESTIGATION will be held into the cause of a three horse fall during a Lismore Turf Club race on Saturday afternoon.

About 2.40pm, three jockeys were dislodged at the 600m mark of the 1400m Maiden Handicap.

Concerned spectators watched on while the horses were captured by two stewards and a number of Ambulances rushed across the race track to treat jockeys.

Spectators at the Lismore Turf Club, Saturday February 4, 2017. Alina Rylko

Blaireau Eagle 2 jockey Terry Treichel (5) lost consciousness for a short period of time and complained of hip pain once he regained consciousness.

Milady Duchess apprentice jockey Norri Yuki Masuda (7) suffered leg pain.

Stormy Deeds apprentice jockey Niki Nakao (11) suffered a concussion and complained of dizziness, nausea and neck pain.

Ambulance leaves the Lismore Turf Club, Saturday February 4, 2017. Alina Rylko

Chief Steward Mark Holloway said all three riders were taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition and vets determined the horses did not sustain any injuries.

"Race falls are a very real risk associated with horse-racing, that's why we're having an investigation.

"Riders and horses all appeared to have escaped serious injury, which we're very thankful for.

"We wouldn't pre-empt the cause.

A racehorse crosses the finish line without its jocket at the Lismore Turf Club, Saturday February 4, 2017. Alina Rylko

"We have to take evidence from all of the riders and gather evidence from other sources to make a determination of whether someone was culpable or if there were other issues which contributed to the fall which need to be addressed.”

The race was won by Gypsy Wild (Kim Loy) Gold Coast (M. Bennett).