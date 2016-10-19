Try and walk a mile in my shoes - blind

WALK THIS WAY: Mark Moran gives Richmond Valley Council GM Vaughan Macdonald some tips about using a white cane.

UNTIL you experience what it feels like to be vision impaired, you can't know how difficult it is to navigate the streets.

Tactile paving exists on some pavements, but not all, and broken pavement can become an extreme hazard.

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow and general manager Vaughan Macdonald were temporarily blinded with cardboard glasses to find out how it felt to be vision impaired on the streets of Casino.

Mark Moran and Mark Scofield have problems with their vision and were on hand to give tips about using the rolling cane.

Mr Macdonald and Mayor Mustow were shown the wobbly pavers at the corner of Walker and Canterbury sts.

"That'll be fixed in two weeks,” Mr Macdonald said.

Casino Vision Impaired Local Client Support Group secretary Denise Green said the group used National White Cane Day to show the council and others what it was like to use a cane.

White Cane Day is about raising awareness of the vision impaired.

Vision Australia launched a See Like Me campaign to showcase the incredible things people are achieving with low vision as part of this week's World Sight Day and White Cane Day.

The campaign includes information about common eye conditions, and how to detect them early.

Kits have been distributed to local general practitioners to increase awareness of vision loss within the medical community.