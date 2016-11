There has been a truck crash on the intersection between Elliot Rd and Crown St, South Lismore.

UPDATE 11.35am: NSW Ambulance Media have confirmed that the driver of the truck has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

THURSDAY 11.20am: A TRUCK has crashed into a fence and power pole in South Lismore.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at the intersection Elliot Rd and Crown St at about 10.40am, NSW Ambulance Service said.

Initial reports suggest traffic delays in the area.

This story will be updated as more information comes to light.