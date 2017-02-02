Truck rolls, spilling oil across highway

Emergency services have attended a crash on the Bruxner Highway near Drake.



THURSDAY 5.05pm: OIL and diesel has split across the Bruxner Highway following a truck roll over this afternoon.

Fire fighters are working to clean up the spill as soon as possible, Newcastle Fire Communications confirmed.

The semi-trailer remains on its side partially blocking traffic in the area.

It is understood the clean-up could go well into the evening.



THURSDAY 4.55pm: A TRUCK has rolled on the Bruxner Hwy west of Lismore.

Emergency services are on scene at the Brunxer Hwy near Red Rock Rd near Drake, with traffic delays being felt in the area.

Ambulance Media say paramedics were called to the roll-over about 3.30pm.

The driver, a man believed to be aged in his 50s, has sustained head injuries and self extracted himself from the truck.