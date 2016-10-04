Truck rollover on main Northern Rivers road

UPDATE 12.50pm: THE NSW Ambulance Service have been tasked to the location, a spokesperson has confirmed.

TUESDAY 12.38pm: EMERGENCY Services are rushing to the scene of a truck rollover on the Northern Rivers.

A spokesperson from NSW Fire and Rescue said their Coraki crews were called to reports of a truck rollover at 12.02pm.

They said police were on the scene and no persons were trapped.

The rollover occurred on Woodburn-Coraki Road near the Myall Creek Road intersection, south of Coraki.

The spokesperson said it did not appear that the road was blocked.