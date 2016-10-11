Truck driver blows mid-range with dangerous cargo

Tweed Heads Police pull over and arrest truck driver under the influence of alcohol.

A MAN has been charged after allegedly driving his truck, laden with dangerous goods, under the influence of alcohol yesterday.

Police from Tweed/Byron Highway Patrol were performing stationary random breath testing duties on the M1, Tweed Heads when they pulled over a truck carrying cylinders of carbon dioxide, LPG and compressed oxygen around 9am, Monday, October 10.

The 61-year-old driver was submitted to a roadside breath test that allegedly provided a positive result.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was subjected to a breath analysis.

Police will allege the man returned a reading of 0.083 which is in the mid-range category.

His licence was suspended and he was issued with a court attendance notice to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 7.