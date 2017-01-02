Tropical Fruits' revellers cool in the pool

GIRLS GONE WILD: Girlfriends Tess and Dan from Sydney having fun on the swan.

BLISTERING heat brought masses of Tropical Fruits revellers to the pools early Sunday where the first day of the New Year kicked off in style.

Despite many having little to no sleep, partygoers were in good spirits at the post-NYE cool down.

LOVING IT: Sydney resident Honza Horky (left) and friend. Hamish Broome

The pool party has become a popular part of the annual four-day gay, lesbian and transgender event.

Tess, from Sydney, said her New Year's highlight was listening to surprise

DJ Ruby, who brought

the house down in the

trance tent.

"It was amazing, everything about it... I didn't really go anywhere else,” she said.

STYLE: "Bambi" from New York strikes a classy pose at the pool party. Hamish Broome

Tess has been coming to the event for the past three years.

She said the event was "really chilled” for LGBTI people compared to the attitude of Sydney.

"Heaps of our friends go, it's kind of 'anything goes',” she said.

"Every year I make friends, it's awesome.”

She said it was a welcome sign that women were starting to have a bigger presence at Fruits.