Tropical Fruits partygoers set to hit the streets

Dee Dee Chenille and the Flannelettes will be taking part in this year's Tropical Fruits Parade in Lismore today.

Photos View Photo Gallery

DEE Dee Chenille rose to fame when she danced with former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell on the cabaret stage during last year's Tropical Fruits New Year's Eve party.

Dee Dee is Lismore's first burlesque exchange student from Whakatane, New Zealand.

This year Dee Dee and the Flannelettes will unveil another high profile guest during their performance Feel Real on the cabaret stage at the annual Tropical Fruits NYE party.

The cabaret performers will also be marching in the Tropical Fruits parade in Lismore today.

"Lismore is every letter of the rainbow alphabet ... I'm just in Lovemore with Lismore,” Dee Dee said.

"Watch out, Tropical Fruits ... Grrrr.”

Glamatron is this year's Tropical Fruits theme, so the costumes at the annual parade are bound to add glamour to the streets of Lismore.

From 4pm, Tropical Fruits partygoers and organisers will meet at the Winsome Hotel.

The parade will march along Molesworth St to Lismore City Hall, where they will be officially welcomed to town by mayor Isaac Smith before the opening soirée kicks off.

At 8pm, Paul Capsis presents Addicted to the Nightlife at city hall.

His cabaret show explores the music of Patti Smith, Skyhooks, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Judy Garland, and many more.

Tickets are available from the Norpa website.