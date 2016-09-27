Tricky business of learning to love thy neighbour

THERE'S an old saying that goes along the lines of, "If you meet a pain in the behind every day, they're the pain in the behind. If you meet more than one, you're the pain in the behind."

Actually the version I heard was a little more vulgar.

So it was with relief that I discovered the unpleasant neighbour I had at my last address managed to tick off everyone else in the district also.

It was the flashy Porsche he drove too fast down a quiet country road populated by kids playing footy, pets and native animals, and the fact he didn't clean his gutters (in a bushfire-prone area) and would leave his full bins for weeks on end so they generated a certain aroma.

But just to be on the safe side since moving house seven months ago, I've gone out of my way to be pleasant to the new neighbours.

I've handed jars of homemade pickles over fences, introduced myself to passersby while working in the front garden, invited a few folks over for a meal and generally tried to fit in. So far, so good.

I've even decided to ignore the yapping dogs of the small furball variety over the back that set up a shrill interference every time I'm hanging out the washing. Note to self: buy WD40 and lubricate the Hills Hoist.

I don't want to call the council; apart from anything else my granny flat is 10mm too close to their fence.

Or the elderly man who allows his ratbag Staffy tear unleashed down the road; it ran in the open door of my house last week and bit the plumber.

It's been quite interesting living in suburbia again after an absence of 16-odd years.

The weekend folk across the road always feel it necessary to warm their car up early on a Sunday morning for 15 minutes, even though modern cars that use synthetic oils no longer require it.

So we all endure the noise and air pollution at 6:30am in the otherwise quiet and pristine street.

And the hoarder up the road with the 14 vehicles in various states of disrepair in his front yard ... Well, I don't have to look at them unless I'm walking past.

But I shared an awkward moment with yet another neighbour during a chat last week when I asked if she or her daughter knew anyone who owned a large black cat that is killing birds in my garden and trespasses on the back verandah at night, stealing dog food and weeing on my outdoor furniture.

"Oh, that's ours," the little girl said happily (Mum clearly wanting to stuff a sock in the kid's mouth).

Whoops. Time to make more pickles.