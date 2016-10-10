30°
Trial to begin for nursing home murders accused

10th Oct 2016 7:39 AM
St Andrews Village nursing home in Ballina.
St Andrews Village nursing home in Ballina. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

THE trial of a woman accused of murdering two residents of a Ballina nursing home will begin today.

Police allege former nurse Megan Jean Haines, 48, administered fatal doses of insulin to St Andrew's Village nursing home residents Marie Darragh, 82, and Isobella Spencer, 77, in May 2014.

Both women died in hospital on May 10 after being found unconscious in their beds.

Ms Haines has entered a plea of not guilty.

ACCUSED OF MURDER: Former nurse Megan Jean Haines is accused of murdering two residents at a Ballina nursing home. Photo contributed
ACCUSED OF MURDER: Former nurse Megan Jean Haines is accused of murdering two residents at a Ballina nursing home. Photo contributed

The trial will begin before the NSW Supreme Court in Lismore today.

Both sides are expected to call on expert witnesses, other St Andrew's nurses and management in a trial predicted to last eight weeks.

Haines was arrested in the Victorian town Seaspray and extradited to NSW almost a month after Ms Darragh and Ms Spencer's deaths.

ballina, megan haines, nursing home murders

