Trial date set for former Byron schoolgirl

Jessica Honey Fallon, 21, has been charged with the attempted murder of South Murwillumbah man Michael Martin.

A TRIAL date has been set for a former Byron Bay schoolgirl accused of attempted murder.

It was determined in Lismore District Court that Jessica Honey Fallon will stand trial on July 24, 2017.

Fallon, 22, was scheduled to be arraigned yesterday for the attempted murder and grievous bodily harm of Michael Martin Snr and Edmund Manning during an alleged home invasion at Martin's Murwillumbah property in April 2014.

The arraignment was adjourned until next month on December 7.

Fallon appeared in court via video link yesterday as the crown and defence lawyers negotiated her arraignment and trial date.

The crown told Judge Laura Wells the trial is estimated to take two to three weeks, contrary to the defence's estimate of two weeks.