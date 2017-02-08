Traffic hampered by diesel spill

A DIESEL spill spanning nearly 10km is causing a traffic slow down in the Kyogle area this morning.

Oil has oozed throughout Summerland Way from the Caltex service station, Kyogle to Bentley Rd, Cedar Point.

Kyogle Fire and Rescue and the Goonellabah HAZMAT Unit were called to the area about 6.30am.

Fire and Rescue are accompanied by Kyogle Council staff on site, where speed restrictions are in place and sand is being dispersed along the roadways.

Kyogle Council said north bound traffic is mostly affected with traffic slowed to about 40km/h in the area.

Council is asking motorists to steer clear of entering and parking the Main St north bound and use diversions via Wyangarie and Bloore Streets.

Motorists are urged to travel slowly and with caution in the area, particularly on corners.

The clean up is expected to be completed by midday.

It is understood the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) are also on scene assisting with the spill.