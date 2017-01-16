Highway traffic changes that you need to know about

The upgrade map of the Teven to Pimlico section of the Pacific Highway.

CHANGED traffic conditions will be in place this week as work progresses on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade, Roads and Maritime Services have advised.

Traffic changes

Pacific Highway and Norleys Lane at Tyndale and the highway and access road north of the BP service station, Maclean. Speed limit reduced to 60km/h at intersections and traffic controllers will be in place.

Tucabia-Tyndale Road and Eight Mile Lane intersections with the Pacific Highway. Delays of up to five minutes for site access work, road sealing, line marking and installing signage.

River Road to Coolgardie Road, Pimlico. Speed limit on the Pacific Highway will be reduced from 100km/h to 60km/h for mobile survey work. This work will be carried out from 6.30am to 5.30pm from today until Thursday, January 19.

Woodburn Evans Head Road and Broadwater Evans Head Road. Traffic control and reduced speed limit to ensure the site is safe for Telstra cable relocation work.

There will be other temporary traffic changes along the project route to ensure the work zone is safe.

This includes traffic control on local roads and access roads where haulage along the project route is taking place or deliveries to project sites are required.

Reduced speed limits and lane closures may be in place for access and may affect travel times.

Reduced speed limits are required because there are changed traffic conditions including line marking and concrete road barriers in place which road users may be unfamiliar with.

Motorists should keep to speed limits and follow the direction of traffic controllers and signs at all times.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW App.