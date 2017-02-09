Tourist slapped with hefty fine for drunken roof climb

A DRUNKEN roof climb at a popular Byron Bay pub has landed a Japanese tourist in hot water.

Tweed/Byron Police said the 26-year-old man was acting drunk and disorderly at a Jonson St hotel last night and he failed to leave the pub when asked by security.

The man then allegedly climbed onto the roof of the premises in an attempt to escape security guards.

When police arrived at the scene, security had managed to negotiate with the man to come down.

The man then made a dash on foot in and effort to evade police down Jonson St but he was arrested in Railway Park a short time later.

The man was taken to Byron Bay police station where he was fined $550.