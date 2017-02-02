Gunpoint robbery at North Coast caravan park

A TOURIST has been robbed at gun point at a Byron Shire holiday park.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command police said at about 8pm yesterday a 43-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of his cabin within the Broken Head Road park when he was approached by a man armed with a shortened firearm.

The 43-year-old man was ushered inside while the armed man ransacked the cabin before leaving with a number of mobile phones and laptops.

Police were called and a crime scene was established while forensic officers carried out a full investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen a man described as wearing a black hoodie with black pants and a black balaclava with grey facial hair hanging around the park about 8pm last night to contact detectives at Byron Bay Police Station.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.