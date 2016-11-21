Total ban on fire during 'very high' danger conditions

LOCAL fire fighters have reminded the public that today will be a day of 'Very High' Fire Danger for the Northern Rivers (Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley council areas)

All permits are suspended for 24 hours and no new fires are to be lit in the Kyogle, Lismore and Richmond Valley Council areas, the Kyogle Rural Fire Service reminded on their Facebook page.

"Remember, fires are to extinguished by midnight and the Forest NSW Fire Towers will be operating looking for any smoke to allow the quickest detection and response," the post read.

For more information about fire bans visit http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fdr-and-tobans

For information about the weather forecast visit http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/forecasts/northernrivers.shtml