Top tips to help your kids beat the school blues

13th Jan 2017 4:00 PM
13th Jan 2017 4:00 PM

Experts share advice to help children take their first steps through the school gates.
David De Lossy

MANY children are excited about their first day of school. Others are terrified. However, at some stage, they will all have to step through those school gates for the first time.

In tomorrow's Weekend magazine, beat the first day of school blues with tips from two psychologists, plus advice from parents who had to face tough schooling decisions.

Weekend also checks out how to dress for your shape and our gardening columnist shares tips to keep your plants in top condition during the heat.

BEAT THE HEAT: Weekend offers top tips to keep your plants (and yourself) hydrated in the heat.
Terry Vine

In travel, Robyn Courtney takes a behind-the-scenes look at the Brisbane International and journalist Geoff Egan seeks outthe best food in New York.

Read all this, and more, in the Weekend magazine inside tomorrow's The Northern Star.

The technical aspects of the game are well looked after by staff at the Brisbane International.
TENNIS PHOTO NETWORK
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  back to school brisbane international fashion design gardening advice new york food new york travel parenting advice weekend

