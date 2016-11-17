Five gigs to enjoy in the Northern Rivers this week

The band Boy & Bear. Supplied by On The Map PR.

Boy and Bear

AUSTRALIAN hit band Boy and Bear bring their Limit Of Love regional tour to Byron Bay.

Fresh from a stellar set at Splendour in the Grass festival, the five-time ARIA award winners released their third studio album Limit Of Love in 2015. The LP, which earned rave reviews, was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studio.

The first single released from the album, Walk the Wire was instantly added to the Triple J playlist and continues to be supported by the national broadcaster as well as the Triple M Network.

The second single, Limit Of Love, also garnered support and airplay from Triple J.

The album is a recording that is less about fine-tuning everything to the nth-degree, and more about capturing a band at the height of their powers in an honest, organic way.

It's an approach most modern bands would be too scared to try, but for Boy and Bear that leap of faith has proven to be a very successful masterstroke.

Boy and Bear play at the Beach Hotel tomorrow Friday from 8pm.

Dreamland

NORPA has added new shows to the Dreamland season, which will now run from November 23 to December 10 at Eureka Hall. Jules Ober

FROM the team behind Railway Wonderland, Dreamland is NORPA's new work to be performed at Eureka Hall. NORPA and an exciting creative collective bring the universal stories of our community halls to life in a glorious evening of music, laughter, dance and performance.

At Eureka Hall from Wednesday, November 23, to December 10. For more details, visit norpa.org.au or phone 66220300.

The Entertainer

Kenneth Branagh as The Entertainer.

SET against the backdrop of post-war Britain, John Osborne's modern classic conjures the seedy glamour of the old music halls for an explosive examination of public masks and private torment.

Rob Ashford directs Kenneth Branagh, pictured, as the unforgettable Archie Rice in the final production for the Plays at the Garrick season.

Also starring Greta Scacchi, Phil Dunster, Gawn Grainger and Crispin Letts.

Live screening from London's Garrick Theatre at the Byron Theatre on Monday, November 21, from 6pm. Tickets $25.

Spear

ACTOR Hunter Page-Lochard (ABC's Cleverman) plays Djali. This a contemporary story by Bangarra Dance troupe , underscored by an evocative soundtrack composed by Stephen's musically talented brother, the late David Page.

Rated M.

At the Nimbin Bush Theatre tomorrow Friday at 7.30pm. Preceded by Dinkum Bohos playing live at 5.30pm.

Pat Tierney

Pat Tierney's new single "The World Don't Owe You Nothin" is a laid back energising bluesy harp and guitar number. Photo Contributed Contributed

ROOTS troubadour Pat Tierney will bring his signature slide guitar-soaked sound to the area, returning to the road in 2016 after a massive 12 months including the birth of his son.

Pat says the new single is an acknowledgement of First Nations People.