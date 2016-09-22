Top event award comes back to Northern Rivers

LAST year's Bluesfest event has taken out the Best Regional Event at the Australian Event Awards last night.

With acts such as Kendrick Lamar, The National, Brian Wilson, Tom Jones, D'Angelo, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and so many more the local event stood out amongst other finalists such as the Deni Ute Muster, Blues on Broadbeach Music Festival and The Birdsville Big Red Bash.

The Award win acknowledges the contribution the 2016 festival made to the local area.

Bluesfest was selected from hundreds of entries across the country by a panel of experts and leaders in the industry.

"Bluesfest is proud to once again receive the award Best Regional Event at the Australian Event Awards,” Festival Director Peter Noble OAM said.

"This is the second time we have received this honour.

"There are great events occurring all over regional Australia however, it is clear that the Byron area is the regional arts as well as the festival capital of Australia.

"Event presenters in the region bring tens of millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs and real culture to our area.”

Bluesfest previously won the Australian Event of the Year Award in 2010, silver in the Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event category at the Awards in 2014 and 2013, Best Regional Event in 2011, and silver in the category in 2013.

The 28th Anniversary Bluesfest will take place over the next Easter long weekend; Thursday 13th- Monday 17th April 2017 at the Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm in Byron Bay, NSW.

Headliners announced to date include Zac Brown Band, Mary J. Blige, Patti Smith, The Lumineers and Buddy Guy. Read the line up here.

All Festival and Camping tickets are on sale through www.bluesfest.com.au or by phoning the office on 02 6685 8310.

Tickets are also available through Ticketmaster on www.ticketmaster.com.au