Top 5 in entertainment this week

Red carpet premiere

LOCALLY made film, Burns Point, will have it's Australian Red Carpet Premiere tomorrow night.

Special red carpet event begins at 6pm at Ballina Fair Cinemas, before the Ballina-made thriller screens at 7pm.

A Q&A session with the directors, producers and cast will follow the film.

Tickets $28. Can be purchased from Ballina Fair Cinemas, The Design Space on Tamar Street, Sublime Clothing on River Street, burnspointmovie.com.

Tribute

THE Nat 'King' Cole tribute show by Dorian Mode will bring to Lismore the best of Nathaniel Adams Coles' artistic legacy.

Nat King Cole was an American singer who first came to prominence as a leading jazz pianist.

He was widely noted for his soft baritone voice, performing in big band and jazz genres, and was a major force in popular music for three decades.

At the Star Court Theatre in Lismore today, 7.30pm.

FIRE TIME: Katchafire will bring their funky live show and chill jams to Magnums Hotel later this month. Contributed

Katchafire

One of New Zealand's favourite groups, Katchafire are returning to Australia for a massive 22 date nationwide tour to celebrate the release of their brand new track and video, Burn It Down.

Hailing from Hamilton, the group have become a global roots reggae phenomenon, with the all-Maori reggae band bringing their pure classic sound to music lovers across the world.

Katchafire play Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, tonight.

SPECIAL EVENT: An image from the 1951 Disney animated production of Alice in Wonderland.

Alice

BRING your Cheshire grin along to a delightful garden for a Mad Hatter's tea party with a twist.

The Brunswick Picture House has invited families to join its very own Mad Hatter for games, adventures and treats prior to the screening of this unmissable Disney classic.

Cupcakes and surprises start at 2pm followed by the film.

At the Brunswick Picture House this Sunday from 2pm. $12.

Film maker Brendan Shoebridge shooting his documentary The Bentley Effect. Contributed

Bentley Effect

THIS documentary by Alstonville film maker Brendan Shoebridge (pictured) was named the Best Local Film at the Byron Bay International Film Festival 2016 last week.

It follows the community reaction to the operations of prospective coal seam gas in the area.

At the Star Court theatre this Saturday from 6.30pm.