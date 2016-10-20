26°
Top 5 in entertainment this week

20th Oct 2016
An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).
An image from Brendan Shoebridge's film The Bentley Effect (2016).

Doco

FILM-MAKER Brendan Shoebridge attended an anti-CSG Rally in March 2011 in Lismore and when he realised there was no camera shooting the event, he grabbed his to record.

That was the start of a five-year project capturing the anti-CSG movement in Northern NSW in a film called The Bentley Effect.

The film follows the story of the social movement in response to unconventional gas mining and concludes with a final showdown.

At the Byron Theatre on Saturday, October 22 (as part of the Byron Bay International Film Festival), at the Star Court Theatre in Lismore on October 29, and at the Nimbin Bush Theatre on November 4.

 

STARS: Beth Hobbs and Sarah Jane Loxton rehearsing for Better Be with the Dead.
Beth Hobbs and Sarah Jane Loxton rehearsing for Better Be with the Dead.

Theatre

LISMORE Theatre Company is putting on a spooky comedy, Better be with the Dead, to celebrate Halloween.

The comedy is a locally written horror/comedy about a troubled, but definitely not haunted community theatre.

The president is kind of bossy, and fatal accidents are happening far too often.

At the Rochdale Theatre, tomorrow and Saturday at 8pm, a matinee on Sunday at 2.30pm and more shows next week. Entry $20.

 

The Cheeky Cabaret at the Brunswick Picture House offers a number of cabaret performances and entertainment.
The Cheeky Cabaret at the Brunswick Picture House offers a number of cabaret performances and entertainment.

Cabaret

ROLL up, roll up... That's right folks; it's that time of month again.

Let your jaw drop wide as this multifarious clique of circus superstars, tricksters, daredevils and extraordinary entertainers come from far and wide to present yet another, not-to-be-forgotten, cheeky cabaret weekend. As always, bring grandma but leave the little ones at home.

Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, tomorrow and Saturday, 7pm.

 

Milo Green, an alter-ego of songwriter Paul Appelkamp.
Milo Green, an alter-ego of songwriter Paul Appelkamp.

Milo Green

MILO Green is an alter-ego of Adelaide-born songwriter Paul Appelkamp, who's always had a soft spot for stripped-back songs often played with just acoustic guitar and vocals. By inventing Milo Green, Appelkamp is able to write and perform warm, folky acoustic songs, which is where a big part of his passion has always been.

At the Ballina RSL Club Boardwalk this Saturday from 7pm.

 

COMIN SOON: Country music singer Kristy Cox.
Country music singer Kristy Cox.

Bluegrass

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Jerry Salley and Australian bluegrass star Kristy Cox team up for their first bluegrass tour.

They have worked together performing and recording for the past eight years and will bring Australian audiences an evening of bluegrass music, bringing to life the songs and stories from their albums.

At the Casino RSM Club, 126 Canterbury St, Casino, tonight, 7.30pm. $20.

