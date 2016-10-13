Top 5 in entertainment this week

Captain Fantastic

VIGGO Mortensen and Alstonville teen actor Nicholas Hamilton star in this film about alternative parenting.

Deep in the forests of Pacific Northwest, isolated from society, a devoted father (Mortensen) dedicates his life to transforming his six young children into extraordinary adults.

When tragedy strikes, they are forced to leave this self-created paradise and begin a journey into the outside world.

Rated M for mature themes, coarse language and nudity.

At Kyogle Cinemas, Byron Bay Pighouse Flicks and Ballina Fair Cinemas from tomorrow.

Irish Mythen is a 2015 (Canadian) East Coast Music Association winner but was born and raised in Wexford County, Ireland. Contributed

Irish Mythen

IRISH Mythen is an Irish-born, Canadian contemporary folk singer-songwriter.

In recent years, Mythen has been performing with Rod Stewart, Gordon Lightfoot and Lucinda Williams and at major festival stages the world over.

Mythen's first two full-length albums were Sweet Necessity in 2008 and Open Here in 2011.

At Club Mullum tomorrow at 7.30pm. $25.

Tom Avery aka Blakboi is at the end of a 60 day buskling challenge in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Northern Rivers Conservatorium Jubilee

A BIG 25th birthday party for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

At the Conservatorium, tomorrow, with The Building(s) Still Lives festival starting from 5.30pm.

Performances at 8pm with alumni Blackboi (pictured) and Shelley Brown.

Homecoming Family Day on Saturday.

Details on nrcac.edu.au.

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks. Contributed

Dope Lemon

ANGUS Stone's solo project, Dope Lemon, is set to squeeze its juicy tunes in Byron Bay next week.

The tour coincides with the release of Dope Lemon's third single, Coyote, taken from the band's debut album, Honey Bones.

At the Great Northern on Wednesday, October 19, at 7.30pm. $25.

The Wilson Pickers is a country blues band formed in 2008 by Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Billinudgel's Andrew Morris.

Wilson Pickers

THE Wilson Pickers will launch their third album, You Can't Catch Fish From a Train at Bangalow.

The album was recorded at Andrew Morris's house, the Church Farm Studios in Billinudgel earlier this year.

At the A&I Hall in Bangalow on Sunday, October 16, from 1.30pm. $20.