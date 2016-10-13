Top 5 in entertainment this week

Captain Fantastic
VIGGO Mortensen and Alstonville teen actor Nicholas Hamilton star in this film about alternative parenting.
Deep in the forests of Pacific Northwest, isolated from society, a devoted father (Mortensen) dedicates his life to transforming his six young children into extraordinary adults.
When tragedy strikes, they are forced to leave this self-created paradise and begin a journey into the outside world.
Rated M for mature themes, coarse language and nudity.
At Kyogle Cinemas, Byron Bay Pighouse Flicks and Ballina Fair Cinemas from tomorrow.
Irish Mythen
IRISH Mythen is an Irish-born, Canadian contemporary folk singer-songwriter.
In recent years, Mythen has been performing with Rod Stewart, Gordon Lightfoot and Lucinda Williams and at major festival stages the world over.
Mythen's first two full-length albums were Sweet Necessity in 2008 and Open Here in 2011.
At Club Mullum tomorrow at 7.30pm. $25.
Northern Rivers Conservatorium Jubilee
A BIG 25th birthday party for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium.
At the Conservatorium, tomorrow, with The Building(s) Still Lives festival starting from 5.30pm.
Performances at 8pm with alumni Blackboi (pictured) and Shelley Brown.
Homecoming Family Day on Saturday.
Details on nrcac.edu.au.
Dope Lemon
ANGUS Stone's solo project, Dope Lemon, is set to squeeze its juicy tunes in Byron Bay next week.
The tour coincides with the release of Dope Lemon's third single, Coyote, taken from the band's debut album, Honey Bones.
At the Great Northern on Wednesday, October 19, at 7.30pm. $25.
Wilson Pickers
THE Wilson Pickers will launch their third album, You Can't Catch Fish From a Train at Bangalow.
The album was recorded at Andrew Morris's house, the Church Farm Studios in Billinudgel earlier this year.
At the A&I Hall in Bangalow on Sunday, October 16, from 1.30pm. $20.