Top 10 things to do this weekend

14th Jan 2017 6:30 AM
The Alstonville rodeo is on today.
The Alstonville rodeo is on today. Contributed

Alstonville Rodeo

Some of the top riders from Northern NSW and south-east Queensland will compete at Alstonville's annual rodeo today at the Alstonville Showground. Gates open 11am for a noon start, with the open bull riding to be held from 4pm. The rodeo will run into the evening. Tickets are $20 for an adult and $40 for a family.

Brunswick Heads Fish 'n Chips Festival

The Festival of the Fish 'n Chips kicks off today with the Woodchop Fireworks Display at 9pm at Banner Park on the banks of the Brunswick River. The Woodchop Championships will run from next Wednesday to Saturday. Go to www.bhwoodchop.com for more information.

Groovers, Makers and Creators Fair

The Groovers, Makers and Creators Fair will be held today from 3pm to 8pm at FSG Australia's Woodlands Hub, 431 Hinterland Way, Knockrow. Set in a peaceful forest setting, the fair promises to be a social and creative outing for the whole family, with music, food, market stalls, art by local artists, handmade products and interactive workshops for all ages. Gold coin donation on entry.

Lismore Speedway

Australia's longest wingless sprintcar race will be run at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tonight. As well as the final of the 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix there will be the state final of the NSW Formula 500 Championship and races for street stocks, juniors and production sedans. Entry to the speedway at Lismore Showground costs $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners, $15 for high school children and $65 for families (two adults and two high school children) and is free for kids aged under 12. Gates open at 3pm and racing starts at 6pm.

North Coast Show and Shine

Enjoy looking at nice cars? The North Coast Street Machines 27th Annual Show and Shine will be held at Kingsford Smith Park, Bentinck Street, Ballina, tomorrow from 9am to 4pm. Entry to the car show is $5 for adults and $1 for children. Cars can register on the day from 7am with an entry fee of $5.

Byron Bay Antiques Fair

If antiquing is your jam, get down to the Cavanbah Sports Centre this weekend for the Mega Byron Bay Antiques Fair. Held today and tomorrow at the centre, 249 Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay, you will be able to search through for some great finds with many stories to tell. Open today from 8am-4pm and tomorrow from 8am-1pm. Admission $8; children under 14 free.

Shrek Jr the musical

The latest youth production from the Ballina Players Theatre hits the stage this weekend. This family holiday event is based on the all-time hit, Oscar-winning animated film and Broadway musical. At the Players Theatre from January 13-15 and 18-22, with matinees at 2pm and evening performances at 7pm.

Classic movies

Love a classic film? The Star Court Theatre in Lismore has you covered with two showings of old films this weekend. Today at 1.30pm you can catch High Society, a glossy Technicolor- and-VistaVision musical remake of Philip Barry's The Philadelphia Story (1940), starring Grace Kelly. Tomorrow at 2.30pm and 5.30pm you can catch FRANCOFONIA, the powerful story of how precious artworks from the Louvre in Paris were saved during the Nazi occupation of the city in World War II. Tickets at the door: $15 Adult, $13 Concession.

Workshop for all abilities

On the first and third Sunday of each month the Little Dragons get together for their Integrated Dance and Creative Arts Workshops for all ages of people living with and without disabilities. The first Little Dragons Workshop at Alstonville Dance Studio will be held tomorrow from 1pm to 4pm. Contact Suzie Whiteman for more information 0428 749 294.

Bless Up

The Bless Up is an all ages celebration of youth culture and ideas, designed by The New Ancients. Personally influenced by the revolution that is the Hip Hop culture, the mission statement of the New Ancients is to create and hold a space of love through music, spoken word, artistic installation, dancing, positive vibes, and spontaneous co-creation. The line-up includes DJs Strawberry Blonde, The New Ancients, Hip Hop artists Freefall Generation, sonic author Wicked Hermit, Dr T's Folk Jamboree, Sweet Az and Moody B. This is a drug and alcohol free event. The event will be held from 3pm top midnight at Nimbin Bush Theatre, 2 Blue Knob Rd, Nimbin. Inquiries to David Hyett on 6689 0095.

MARKETS

Saturday

* Lismore Farmers' Market, Lismore Showground

* Uki Farmers' Market every Saturday morning

* Blue Knob Farmers' Market, 719 Blue Knob Rd, Lillian Rock

* Bangalow Farmers' Market, 1 Byron St

* Byron Bay Artisan Market, Railway Park, Jonson St (October to Easter)

* Byron Flea Market, Gilmore Cr, Byron Bay

* Woodburn Market, Riverside Park

* Kingscliff Beachside Market, Marine Pde

* Maclean Community Market, main car park near the Maclean Bowling Club

Sunday

* Ballina Market (East Ballina Lions Club), Canal Rd

* Lismore Car Boot Market, Lismore Shopping Square

* Uki Buttery Bazaar, 1454 Kyogle Rd

* Missingham Bridge Markets, Missingham Bridge, Kingsford Dr, Ballina

* Pottsville Beach Markets, Phillip St Reserve

* Byron Community Market, Butler St Reserve

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  whatson

FROM rodeos to antique fairs, show and shines to dance workshops - there's so much to offer this weekend.

