Too much love damaging natural beauty at falls

THE natural surroundings at Killen Falls and Tosha Falls are suffering from a case of too much love, and Ballina Shire Council want your ideas on what to do about it.

The council is currently preparing draft plans of management for Killen Falls, north of Tintenbar, and Tosha Falls, at Alstonville, and is seeking feedback from the local community, user groups and visitors.

"Ballina Shire is home to many beautiful natural areas which are valued by locals and visitors. In recent times Killen Falls has become a popular place to visit, so we need to consider the increased visitation as well as protect this natural attraction,” Mayor David Wright said.

"Through the online survey Council hopes to obtain constructive feedback on what the community perceives to be the characteristics, positives and negatives of both locations. The outcomes of the survey will inform the draft plans of management, so I strongly encourage the community to provide feedback,” Mayor Wright said.

Feedback can be provided via an online survey at Council's website www.ballina.nsw.gov.au, or by writing to Ballina Shire Council, PO Box 450, Ballina NSW 2478.

The survey and submissions close on February 6, 2017.

There will be further community consultation once the draft plans of management have been prepared.

Further information can be obtained by contacting Ms Jessica Saad in Council's Strategic and Community Facilities Group on telephone 6686 1284.