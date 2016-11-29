Toilet trial approved to stop stinking problem at waterfall

PARADISE BEING RUINED: David Bester, from Tintenbar, has for the second time organised for a petition for amenities to be built at Killen Falls which is beocoming increasingly popular as a swimming spot.Photo Graham Broadhead / Ballina Shire Advocate

FINALLY the residents neighbouring Killen Falls at Tintenbar have some relief. But more importantly, visitors to the popular water hole will have somewhere to relieve themselves.

Ballina Shire Council will place a temporary toilet at the site for a three-month trial.

The residents have long been arguing that the falls are becoming increasingly popular, and are promoted on council's website, but have a lack of facilities, including toilets.

That means visitors have been defecating in the bushes, much to the disgust of the locals.

Council staff argued the temporary toilets could become vandalised and could also lead to an obligation on council's part to install permanent toilets, with extra recurrent costs involved.

The trial is expected to begin after December 1.