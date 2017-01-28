Tireless worker's death felt keenly in the community

The remarkable headstone for a remarkable man who worked tirelessly for his community - David Jarman.

EVEN to the very last days of his life David Jarman was working hard for the Byron Bay area.

As president of the Byron Shire Council and despite an ongoing sickness, he attended the last council shire meeting and a conference in Lismore in relation to an important topic of the day - the Byron Bay Breakwater.

According to The Northern Star it was a topic Mr Jarman was incredibly passionate about for over 20 years.

Mr Jarman worked tirelessly for a number of local issues including the Tenterfield and Casino railway.

At 72 years old he was known as the oldest living relative at the Bay and the first to build a house near the Cape.

He had been living in the Northern Rivers for the past 30 years and when he moved to the Byron Bay area he opened an accommodation house and had a surf boat for landing passengers and cargo.

He also built and ran the Pier Hotel for many years.

With his interest in local politics and important causes his obituary in The Northern Star was no surprise when it wrote:

"It was characteristic of him that the last hours of his life should have been devoted to a cause which he had so closely at heart”

Mr Jarman was known for being a good public speaker and his loss was felt keenly in the Byron Bay community.

"His loss as a public man is greatly to be regretted for the energy he was accustomed to put into his work, will be missed,” The Northern Star wrote.

Mr Jarman is buried in the Byron Bay cemetery with a large, elegant headstone to show his last resting place.

He left behind a widow but no family.

