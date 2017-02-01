'Tireless' worker honoured by community

PROUD MOMENT: Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year, Doug Stinson, with Leslie Stinson.

A "TIRELESS” community leader has been named Ballina Shire's Citizen of the Year.

Doug Stinson was given the honour at the council's official Australia Day ceremony last week.

He has been involved with numerous community groups, including 15 years with Cancer Council NSW.

Mr Stinson's volunteer work has been described as "invaluable”.

The organisation's community relations coordinator, Hannah Brooks, said Mr Stinson continued to inspire those around him.

"He leads, empowers and mobilises the Ballina Shire to beat cancer,” she said.

"Among his many roles with Cancer Council NSW, Doug has been a member of the Ballina Shire Relay for Life Committee every year since its inception in 2003.”

Mr Stinson has also volunteered with several other groups and organisations.

The long list included the Lennox Head Surf Club, Ballina District Community Services Association, Cherry Street Croquet Club, Alstonville Tennis Club, Alstonville Soccer Club, North Coast Breast Screen and Lennox Head Lions Club.

"There are so many good people out there,” he said.

"People are doing good things constantly in our community.

"I meet so many inspirational, wonderful people. Cancer is a terrible disease but for some reason it just brings out the best in people.

"I really want to encourage people to take up volunteering.

"It's a great thing to do.

"With the number of fit, healthy retired people we have in this area, we should be the volunteering capital of Australia.

"I definitely get more out of it than I put in.”