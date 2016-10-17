Thunderstorm predicted for the Northern Rivers

HIGGINS Storm Chasers have predicted some thunderstorm activity for the Northern Rivers today.

According to the independent weather gurus, data is indicating some severe potential with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.

The Bureau of Meteorology has posted that a cold front over New South Wales will move into the Tasman Sea later today, leaving a generally cool west to southwest flow over the state.

In the wake of the front, a high pressure system will slowly move east across south eastern Australia from Tuesday.

There is a high (70%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

The bureau are also predicting a strong chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h increasing to 25 to 35 km/h in the morning then turning westerly 15 to 25 km/h in the evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.