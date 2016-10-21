27°
News

Swimming spots that could cause vomiting, diarrhoea, fever

21st Oct 2016 1:45 PM Updated: 2:06 PM
Swimmers at the mouth of the Evans River.
Swimmers at the mouth of the Evans River. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THREE popular North Coast swimming spots have been rated as "poor" in the 2015/16 State of the Beaches report.

The report, which was released this month, assessed 14 beaches, bays, rivers and lakes in the Ballina Shire and Richmond Valley, which are the two councils that participate in the Beachwatch program.

Shaws Bay North, at Ballina, has deteriorated in water quality over the past 12 months and again returned a poor rating.

The western section of Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head and the Evans River were also rated poor.

According to the report, sites with a poor rating are "susceptible to faecal pollution and microbial water quality" and are not always suitable for swimming.

"During dry weather conditions, ensure that the swimming location is free of signs of pollution, such as discoloured water, odour or debris in the water, and avoid swimming at all times during and for up to three days following rainfall," the report explains.

"Contamination of recreational waters with faecal material from animal and human sources can pose significant health problems to beach users owing to the presence of pathogens (disease-causing micro-organisms) in the faecal material.

"Exposure to contaminated water can cause gastroenteritis, with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach-ache, nausea, headache and fever.

"Eye, ear, skin and upper respiratory tract infections can also be contracted when pathogens come into contact with small breaks and tears in the skin or ruptures of the delicate membranes in the ear or nose."

Five swimming sites in the Ballina Shire and Richmond Valley were rated as "very good", and these were:

  • Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head
  • Lighthouse Beach at Ballina
  • Airforce Beach at Evans Head
  • Main Beach at Evans Head
  • Shark Bay at Evans Head.

In the "good" category were:

  • The east and south sections of Lennox Head's Lake Ainsworth
  • Shelly Beach at Ballina
  • The east and west sections of Shaws Bay at Ballina
  • The Serpentine at Ballina.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  editors picks

Your tributes: Memories shared of Amanda Nash

Your tributes: Memories shared of Amanda Nash

"THERE are broken hearts everywhere this week. You were one of a kind and will be so missed by so many."

WARNING: How to avoid deadly diseases during bat season

Bat breeding season is under way.

Health authorities concerned about people being exposed to sick bats

Shark nets by Christmas? Ballina mayor reveals DPI plan

A shark trapped in fishing nets was released by Kelli Anderson, a keen environmentalist and diver.

Businesses indicated they were "starting to lose bookings"

Civil Dusk success is support for local project

ARIA NOMINATION: Bernard Fanning's latest offering Civil Dusk has been nominated for four ARIA awards this year.

Bernard Fanning's third solo album nominated for four ARIA awards

Local Partners

Quality vealers and weaners with mixture of meatwork cows

300 cattle were sold at Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday.

Shower the homeless people for free

HOMELESS HELP: Tony Zammit is crowdfunding for a dignity trailer for mobile showers for homeless people. RIGHT: Design of trailer.

Kyogle man wants to provide free showers for homeless people.

Emily's portrait of a landscape

ART SHOW: Emily Imeson's Portraits of Landscapes opens tonight. The young artist has been awarded an Arts NSW scholarship.

Artist Emily Imeson is turning the landscape art world on its head

What does 'home' mean to you?

What does the concept of home mean to you. A new exhibition will show what it means to four contemporary artists.

Special guest curators present All New Home

Get your motor running against depression

READY TO RIDE: Left to right: Alan Butler (Motorcycle enthusiast), Jim Butler (Shannon's insurance), Niall Mulligan (Centre Manager - Northern Rivers Lifeline), Chris Chapman (Manager at Plateau Sports Club, Alstonville), Peter Kelly (Major sponsor HSU NSW/ACT), Front: Nicholas Kostyn (Event Coordinator CvD)

Motorbike riders making a difference in their community

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

SELMA Blair has claimed her bizarre outburst on a flight earlier this year was due to a "psychotic blackout".

Picking on the great music

COUNTRY BLUES: The Wilson Pickers - Sime Nugent, Danny Widdicombe, John Bedggood, Ben Salter and Andrew Morris.

Wilson Pickers launch new album, You Can't Catch Fish From a Train

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

WATCH: Trailer for Jackman's final Wolverine film released

First trailer for the last Wolverine film with Hugh Jackman.

Thrilling trailer promises a dark, dystopian finale for Wolverine

What does 'home' mean to you?

What does the concept of home mean to you. A new exhibition will show what it means to four contemporary artists.

Special guest curators present All New Home

Pop Crimes committed locally

COMING SOON: Australian artist Rhyece O'Neill.

Inaugural Pop Crimes Festival will be held in Billinudgel

CCTV footage surfaces of Kim Kardashian West's robbers

The blurry footage shows three men on bikes and two on foot

Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

3 2 1 Auction

This low maintenance neat and tidy duplex is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first home...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Stunning, Modern Home In Central Byron Bay

37 Shirley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction 12th...

Situated in central Byron Bay with an easy walk to CBD, Main and Belongil Beaches is this relaxed, spacious and modern home. Renovated and beautifully detailed...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Dreams Do Come True!

7 Seastar Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,090,000 to...

An opportunity to live in one of Byron Bay’s most tightly held enclaves. • Only second time ever presented to the market • Minutes walk to beach through National...

Spacious Home With Pool &amp; Ocean Views

9 Jarrah Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 6 3 2 $825,000 to...

Here is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a 6 bedroom plus study/rumpus, 3 bathroom, 2 living home on a huge 966m2 block with a pool AND magnificent north east...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Saturday 22nd October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity ... $549,000 to...

Open: Saturday 22nd October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an...

here is a rare opportunity!

15 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 $1,250,000

Set in the prestigious and sought after cul-de-sac Bay Vista Lane, this secluded property offers 2 acres of usable, elevated and beautiful north facing land. The...

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market