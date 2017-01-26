Three flags of maritime service

Mr Frederick Bradley Finch of Kyogle, has been awarded an OAM for service to maritime history preservation.

AFTER sailing under three flags during WW2, Kyogle resident Frederick Bradley Finch has been recognised for services to maritime history preservation.

Mr Finch's service includes a serving in the Norwegian, US and Australian merchant navies and he made a remarkable contribution as the Founder and Coordinator, Finch Family Maritime Museum, for over 60 years until 2015.

He is also the co-Author, 'Forgotten Fleet', 1995 which is dedicated to Australian mariners who served with the US Army Small Ships Section during World War 2.

His awards and recognition includes: Recipient, Third Gold Laurel Clasp, Australian Merchant Navy Service Cross, 2008, for 60 years contribution to the Australian Merchant Navy.

Mr Finch signed onto the Norwegian Merchant Navy in April 1942, aged 15, and was to serve under the Norwegian, US and Australian flags.

He retired in 1988 and is a member of the Kyogle RSL sub-Branch as well as the American Legion.

Mr Finch said he was very pleased to receive the award but felt his wife Fay who died recently, should have also received equal recognition.

"I did not know anything about being nominated but I feel great," he said.

"But Fay should have received this too, she deserved it for raising eight children while I was sea."