We'll catch you: Blitz targets drink drivers, speeding

Police are targeting drink drivers over the next three days.

OPERATION Drink Drive 2 starts at 12.01am tomorrow (Thursday) and will run through until 11.59pm on Saturday.

The high visibility police operation will target dangerous driver behaviours including drink-driving, drug-driving, and speeding.

Its overall aim is to reduce the incidence of road trauma and stop the increasing road toll, which stands at 332 lives lost in NSW this year, 42 more lives lost than this time last year.

Between January and September this year, there have been 1317 crashes where alcohol was a factor, and during the same period 12,738 have been charged with drink-driving offences.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy of the State's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, said the onus was on road users to be responsible on the roads and arrive home safely.

"We will have officers all over the state monitoring speeds, testing for drink-driving and drug-driving, and taking action against anyone who breaks the law," he said.

"There is absolutely no excuse for drink-driving. If you are caught, you will be charged, will face court, and could have your licence suspended on the spot.

"We are not asking for much, we are simply asking for road-users to be responsible for their own actions and obey the law so that they can arrive home safely."