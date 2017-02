PARAMEDICS have rushed to Conway St in the Lismore CBD this afternoon to attend a man who was suffering a medical episode.

Three ambulances seen en route to the scene near the Lismore Post Office at about 3.30pm.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the man was believed to have suffered the seizure while in his car.

It's unknown whether he was driving at the time.

He was transported to Lismore Base Hospital, and his condition is unknown.