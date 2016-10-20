This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Thursday
- Ballina Hotel: Jason Delphin Trio 8.30pm
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock 'n' Roll dance lessons 7pm
- Byron Farmers Markets: Jesse Morris Band 8am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers with Mick Buckley 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Brommers 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
- Rappville Hotel: Wet Cement midday
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jay Hoad 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Palm Wine Ambassadors 7.30pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Constitushun 8.30pm; First Floor - Back to Bacharach starring Paulini and Michelle Martinex 7.45pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Greg Kew 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DU'East Duo 5pm; Dubmarine 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brewers Circus 2.30pm
- Casino RSM Club: King & Queen Country Gala Show 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Two Trax 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Live Music 8.30pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Bill Jacobi 6pm
- Federal Hotel: Tangle 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Fat Albert 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Swampcats 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - Happy Daze Karaoke 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Girls Night In Karaoke 8pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Wanderland 9.30pm
- Royal Hotel Casino: Sabotage 8pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Supercheese Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey and The Thread 8.30pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Two Rivers Blues 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Wallflower Meadows 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: main bar - Nicole Brophy 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Rachel By The Stream 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bruce Worrall 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Milo Green 7pm;
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Katia Demester 2pm; Micka Scene 7pm
- Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: Byron Bay International Film festival closing night and gala party 6.45pm
- Casino RSM Club: Buck & Roo 7.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear The Fox Hat 8pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn Casino: Luke Collings 6pm
- Commercial Hotel Casino: Laybak Duo 7.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Live band JJJ Hottest hits 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Bournbon & Inc 8.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Community Centre (Park Lane Theatre): Northern Rivers Big Band 7.15pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Occa Rock 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Rockhounds 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Stu Black 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub - DJ Arcane Echo 9.30pm; Front bar - The Intenders 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: East Wood 7pm
- North Coast National Show Lismore: Valhalla Lights
- Numinbah Valley Blues Stomp (2136 Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd, Numinbah valley): Trombone Kellie Gang and more bands 4pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: That 90s Show 7.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Stunned Mullets 9.30pm
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Neil Pike 12.30pm; Sunset DJ Session 4.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Chris Cook Band 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Taylor 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Simon Doe 7.30pm
Sunday
- Bangalow Hotel: Steve Angoorly 12.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; Touch Sensitive + Guests 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: DJ Sut 2.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Kidsfest 4pm
- Commercial Hotel Broadwater: New Spirit 8.30pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Conspiracy of One 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Salmonella Dub Sound System 4pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Rhys Warner 3.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gala 3pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - County Carna with Check 2 Country band 11am
- Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 5pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Jock Barnes 2.20pm
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Sonic Bliss 10am; Minus One 12.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Wilson Cooper Band 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Palm Wine Ambassadors 1pm
- The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Folk Club open mic 3pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs 3pm
- Yum Yum Tree Cafe New Brighton: Jesse Morris Band 10am
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - ASA wax lyrical songwriter night featuring Mish Songsnmith 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sam Buckingham 7pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers New Course 7pm
- Mary G's Lismore: Front bar - Musical bingo 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: First floor - Social ballroom dancing with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Harry Nichols Band 8.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Adam Brown 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Rikki Bobbi 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm
- Mary G's Lismore: Front bar - Memorama trivia 9.30pm
- Old Drill Hall Mullumbimby: Mullum Folk Club, 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Harry Nichols Trio 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Sarah Grant 9pm