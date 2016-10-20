26°
News

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Javier Encalada
| 20th Oct 2016 2:00 PM
PERFORMING TONIGHT: Irish artist Eleanor McEvoy will perform at the Star Court Theatre, tonight at 8pm.
PERFORMING TONIGHT: Irish artist Eleanor McEvoy will perform at the Star Court Theatre, tonight at 8pm. Shane McCarthy

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Thursday

  • Ballina Hotel: Jason Delphin Trio 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock 'n' Roll dance lessons 7pm
  • Byron Farmers Markets: Jesse Morris Band 8am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers with Mick Buckley 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Brommers 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 8.30pm
  • Rappville Hotel: Wet Cement midday
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jay Hoad 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Palm Wine Ambassadors 7.30pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Constitushun 8.30pm; First Floor - Back to Bacharach starring Paulini and Michelle Martinex 7.45pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Greg Kew 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: DU'East Duo 5pm; Dubmarine 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brewers Circus 2.30pm
  • Casino RSM Club: King & Queen Country Gala Show 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Two Trax 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Live Music 8.30pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Bill Jacobi 6pm
  • Federal Hotel: Tangle 8.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Ooz 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Fat Albert 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Swampcats 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Lounge - Happy Daze Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Q 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Girls Night In Karaoke 8pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Wanderland 9.30pm
  • Royal Hotel Casino: Sabotage 8pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Supercheese Duo 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Glenn Massey and The Thread 8.30pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: Two Rivers Blues 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Wallflower Meadows 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: main bar - Nicole Brophy 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jesse Morris Band 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Rachel By The Stream 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bruce Worrall 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Milo Green 7pm;
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Bob Walton 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Bill Jacobi 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Rhythm & Cutloose 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Katia Demester 2pm; Micka Scene 7pm
  • Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: Byron Bay International Film festival closing night and gala party 6.45pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Buck & Roo 7.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Wear The Fox Hat 8pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn Casino: Luke Collings 6pm
  • Commercial Hotel Casino: Laybak Duo 7.30pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dirty Channel Duo 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Live band JJJ Hottest hits 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Bournbon & Inc 8.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Community Centre (Park Lane Theatre): Northern Rivers Big Band 7.15pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Occa Rock 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - The Rockhounds 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Stu Black 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub - DJ Arcane Echo 9.30pm; Front bar - The Intenders 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: East Wood 7pm
  • North Coast National Show Lismore: Valhalla Lights
  • Numinbah Valley Blues Stomp (2136 Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd, Numinbah valley): Trombone Kellie Gang and more bands 4pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: That 90s Show 7.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Stunned Mullets 9.30pm
  • Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Neil Pike 12.30pm; Sunset DJ Session 4.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Chris Cook Band 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Taylor 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Simon Doe 7.30pm

Sunday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Steve Angoorly 12.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Late for Woodstock 4.30pm; Touch Sensitive + Guests 8pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: DJ Sut 2.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Kidsfest 4pm
  • Commercial Hotel Broadwater: New Spirit 8.30pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Conspiracy of One 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Salmonella Dub Sound System 4pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Rhys Warner 3.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Raku O'Gala 3pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - County Carna with Check 2 Country band 11am
  • Nimbin Hotel: Slim Pickens 5pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Jock Barnes 2.20pm
  • Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Sonic Bliss 10am; Minus One 12.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Wilson Cooper Band 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Palm Wine Ambassadors 1pm
  • The Channon Butterfactory Tavern: The Channon Folk Club open mic 3pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs 3pm
  • Yum Yum Tree Cafe New Brighton: Jesse Morris Band 10am

Monday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - ASA wax lyrical songwriter night featuring Mish Songsnmith 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sam Buckingham 7pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers New Course 7pm
  • Mary G's Lismore: Front bar - Musical bingo 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chris Aronsten 7pm

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First floor - Social ballroom dancing with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Harry Nichols Band 8.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Adam Brown 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Rikki Bobbi 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm
  • Mary G's Lismore: Front bar - Memorama trivia 9.30pm
  • Old Drill Hall Mullumbimby: Mullum Folk Club, 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Harry Nichols Trio 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Sarah Grant 9pm 　　　　　　　
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  whatson

Outlaw bikie gang arrests: Cash, drugs seized during raids

Outlaw bikie gang arrests: Cash, drugs seized during raids

A MAJOR police operation on the Northern Rivers has targeted links to the Lone Wolf outlaw motorcycle gang.

'We need to try everything we can to save lives'

This 1.72m great white shark was tagged and released off Lighthouse Beach this morning.

SHARK spotting device should not take precedence over nets, says MP

EDITORIAL: The trouble with living in paradise is all the trouble in paradise

PARADISE: According to some, our little corner of the world may be beset by beauty but its teeming with trouble. Illustration: Salvador Montage.

The trouble with the trouble in our paradise

Paid parking to be introduced at Lismore's private hospital

Parking ticket stations will soon be a feature of St Vincent's Hospital car park at Lismore.

Revealed: How much will it cost for patients, visitors and staff

Local Partners

Council to cut Lismore hospital parking costs

COULD this be the solution that hospital workers have been asking for?

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

RESCUE TEAM: Acting unit commander Kira Hartland, front, with the team from Marine Rescue Evans Head.

A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is tow

Music at Main Arm School

ON STAGE: Lou Bradley.

School hosts local talent for an evening of live music

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

PERFORMING TONIGHT: Irish artist Eleanor McEvoy will perform at the Star Court Theatre, tonight at 8pm.

What's happening on the Northern Rivers this week?

A soulful sound

Folk/Country singer-songwriter Nigel Wearne.

Folk/country singer-songwriter, Nigel Wearne, comes to town

Music at Main Arm School

Music at Main Arm School

MUSIC will echo through the valley when Main Arm Public School hosts local talent for an evening of live music.

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

PERFORMING TONIGHT: Irish artist Eleanor McEvoy will perform at the Star Court Theatre, tonight at 8pm.

What's happening on the Northern Rivers this week?

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Cruise in a scene from the movie Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.

TOM Cruise returns to kick some butt as Jack Reacher.

INSPECTION CANCELLED!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 UNDER OFFER!

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS! With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Auction

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

COMFORTABLE FAMILY HOME

26K Coomburra Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 $625,000

Elevated and capturing a northerly aspect is this well presented 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence. With an emphasis on comfort, ease of living and a child friendly...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Affordable Family Home

45 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction

Presenting an excellent opportunity to secure a solid three bedroom two bathroom home set within family friendly Baywood Chase in Suffolk Park. This property has...

Deceased Estate - Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Auction this...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in Mullumbimby...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home