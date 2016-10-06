27°
This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Javier Encalada
| 6th Oct 2016 3:00 PM
ROCKERS: Reflections is Lepers and Crooks' latest single. The Sydney band has made the Northern Rivers their home-away-from-home, writing, recording material and becoming favourite among local music lovers. The band is formed by Sam Baker, Patrick Reuter-Town, Alex Court, Damien Jones and Nick Burg. At the Beach Hotel tomorrow Friday from 9pm.
Thursday

  • Byron Bay Brewery: Essie Thomas 8pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club: Fozzy Bear 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Nimbin Bush Theatre: Circus Show - The Second Greatest Show on Earth 11am, Clowning Workshop 1pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Scott Mariott 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Ben Parnell 7.30pm
  • Spinks Park, Lismore: The Arty Party 11am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Transvaal Diamond Syndicate 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Black Rabbit George 7.30pm

Friday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Legends of Rock and Roll starring Issi Dye 7pm; Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock n Roll Dance lessons 7pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: DJ Beavoir 8.15pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Luke Vassella 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Luke Collings 7pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Live music 8pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Dirty River Duo 6pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Velshur 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Odyssey 9.30pm
  • Lismore City Hall: Rockin' for West Papua featuring Blakboi, The Humans of Lismore, Atomic Monkey Chunks, This Thing Called Progress and Punks For West Papua doco screening 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Cocktail Lounge - Happy Daze Karaoke 7.30pm; Auditorium - Justice Crew 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Khanage 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Elliots 9.30pm
  • Rappville Pub: That Dirty Rock Band 7pm
  • Royal Hotel, Casino: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Blue Child Collective 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Crush 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Stained Daisy's 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Surf Report 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout Trio 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Dan Clark Solo 7pm
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Phil and Tilley 7.30pm
  • Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Nomad Flanenco 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Tess Latu 8.30pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Brian Watt Band 8pm
  • Commerical Hotel, Casino: Super Cheese 8.30pm
  • Doma Cafe, Federal: Elena b Williams 12pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern: The Tony Fallon Project 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Ruiins 7pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Sabotage 9.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club: Fozzy Bear 7.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Swamp Stompers 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Jabiru 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Northern Rivers Hotel, North Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Elliot band 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
  • Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Leah Grant 12.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stu Black 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Bossy Big Heart 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm; Main Bar - Biggy P 9.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Angie Hudson 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bruce Worrall 7.30pm

Sunday

  • Alstonville Plateau Markets, Showground: Bruce Worrall 9am, Wendy Ford 11.30am
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brewers Circus 2.30pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Rachel Beck 4pm
  • Coraki Hotel: Jam Session 1pm
  • Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kallidad 4pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jock Barnes 3pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: The Ruiines 5pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Daniel White 2pm
  • Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Sonic Bliss 10am; Cruise Brothers Jazz 12.30pm
  • Rappville Pub: Norm and Kath Bell with friends 12pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Band 1.30pm,DJ Two Sinc 5pm
  • The Channon Market: Elena b Williams 8am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The High Grade 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs DJ Twang and EVA J 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJ's 3pm

Monday

  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Burning Hands 7pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Scott Davy 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Rikki Bobbi 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Duo 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Phil and Tilley 9.30pm
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina, byron bay, casino, gig guide, lismore, whatson

This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

