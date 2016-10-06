This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

Thursday
- Byron Bay Brewery: Essie Thomas 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club: Fozzy Bear 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Circus Show - The Second Greatest Show on Earth 11am, Clowning Workshop 1pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Scott Mariott 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Ben Parnell 7.30pm
- Spinks Park, Lismore: The Arty Party 11am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Transvaal Diamond Syndicate 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Black Rabbit George 7.30pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Legends of Rock and Roll starring Issi Dye 7pm; Boardwalk - Dan Hannaford 8.30pm
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock n Roll Dance lessons 7pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Biggy P 7.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: DJ Beavoir 8.15pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Luke Vassella 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Luke Collings 7pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: Live music 8pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Dirty River Duo 6pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Velshur 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 9.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Odyssey 9.30pm
- Lismore City Hall: Rockin' for West Papua featuring Blakboi, The Humans of Lismore, Atomic Monkey Chunks, This Thing Called Progress and Punks For West Papua doco screening 8pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and the Ladyz 7.30pm; Platinum Cocktail Lounge - Happy Daze Karaoke 7.30pm; Auditorium - Justice Crew 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Khanage 7pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Elliots 9.30pm
- Rappville Pub: That Dirty Rock Band 7pm
- Royal Hotel, Casino: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Blue Child Collective 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Crush 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Stained Daisy's 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Surf Report 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Mark Ridout Trio 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Josh Lee Hamilton 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Club: Dan Clark Solo 7pm
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Guy Kachel 6pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Phil and Tilley 7.30pm
- Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Nomad Flanenco 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Tess Latu 8.30pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: The Brian Watt Band 8pm
- Commerical Hotel, Casino: Super Cheese 8.30pm
- Doma Cafe, Federal: Elena b Williams 12pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: The Tony Fallon Project 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: The Ruiins 7pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Sabotage 9.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club: Fozzy Bear 7.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Swamp Stompers 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Jabiru 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Northern Rivers Hotel, North Lismore: Northern Sounds Karaoke 6.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Elliot band 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 9.30pm
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Leah Grant 12.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stu Black 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bossy Big Heart 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm; Main Bar - Biggy P 9.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Angie Hudson 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bruce Worrall 7.30pm
Sunday
- Alstonville Plateau Markets, Showground: Bruce Worrall 9am, Wendy Ford 11.30am
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brewers Circus 2.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Rachel Beck 4pm
- Coraki Hotel: Jam Session 1pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Andy Buckle 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kallidad 4pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jock Barnes 3pm
- Nimbin Hotel: The Ruiines 5pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Daniel White 2pm
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Sonic Bliss 10am; Cruise Brothers Jazz 12.30pm
- Rappville Pub: Norm and Kath Bell with friends 12pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Fozzy Band 1.30pm,DJ Two Sinc 5pm
- The Channon Market: Elena b Williams 8am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The High Grade 7pm
- The Sun Bistro, Byron Bay: Greg Kew 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Session DJs DJ Twang and EVA J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJ's 3pm
Monday
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Burning Hands 7pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Scott Davy 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Rikki Bobbi 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing dance lessons 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Sarah Grant Duo 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Phil and Tilley 9.30pm