This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

TALENT: Lennox Head band Project Jurassic delivers noisy indie rock reminiscent of the good old days, influenced by an array of artists past and present. Their newest single, Facepalm, produced by Dave Atkins (of Resin Dogs, Wolfmother) is a good indication of their developed sound, featuring blistering hooks and an intense wall of fuzzy guitar. At the Lennox Hotel tomorrow Friday from 10pm. Facepalm can be streamed and downloaded for free via triple j Unearthed.

Cask J. Thomson