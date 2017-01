This week's Northern Rivers gig guide

SING AND STRUM: The Northern Rivers Uke Orchestra will be leading songs in the Housie Tent at Brunswick Heads again this year for the annual Australia Day celebration, Breakfast In The Park, from 7am until 10am. Indigenous Australian artist, government adviser and former football player John Kundereri Moriarty is this year's ambassador. He will be addressing the crowd at around 9am. This will be a free family event. Bring your uke as the chords and lyrics of a bunch of great Australian tunes will be projected on the big screen for a joyous sing-a-long.