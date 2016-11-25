This week in Northern Rivers cattle sales

NUMBERS remained steady for a yarding of 1400 head at Casino's weekly cattle sale on Wednesday.

About 1200 young cattle were sold, consisting of a larger number of medium and heavy vealers, as well as light yearlings. Light veal were also in fair numbers.

Quality was mixed, with a variation in both breed and condition.

The market was cheaper with processors showing less interest, although quality could have had some bearing on prices.

Trade vealers were 25c/kg cheaper - and more in places - with best of the light veal under 200kg selling to 359c/kg, while medium-weight vealers ranged from 320-360c/kg, averaging 334c/kg.

Restocker vealer steers were 15-20c/kg cheaper, with the exception being the lighter end of the steers under 200kg and calves.

Light restocker veal steers sold to 452c/kg and calves to 468c/kg, while medium-weight vealer steers sold to 426c/kg.

The yarding of export cattle was made up mainly of cows.

The cow market saw little change with medium-weight cows under 520kg averaging 230c/kg and heavy cows selling to 245c/kg.

Grown steers to process sold to 286c/kg and heifers to 278c/kg.