Third severe storm warning for Northern Rivers

For the third night in a row the BOM has issued a severe weather warning on the Northern Rivers.

IF it's feeling a bit like deja vu, that's because for the third night in a row the Northern Rivers has been issued with a severe storm warning.

The area in the path of the storms is more inland, with coastal areas unaffected at this stage.

Areas forecast to be affected include:

Grafton

Tenterfield

Kyogle

The warning includes large hailstones and damaging winds.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* Unplug computers and appliances.

* Avoid using the phone during the storm.

* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 8:05 pm.