Third severe storm warning for Northern Rivers

IF it's feeling a bit like deja vu, that's because for the third night in a row the Northern Rivers has been issued with a severe storm warning.
The area in the path of the storms is more inland, with coastal areas unaffected at this stage.
Areas forecast to be affected include:
Grafton
Tenterfield
Kyogle
The warning includes large hailstones and damaging winds.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.
* Unplug computers and appliances.
* Avoid using the phone during the storm.
* Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.
The next warning is due to be issued by 8:05 pm.