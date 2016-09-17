24°
These girls wear the pants!

Mitchell Craig | 17th Sep 2016 7:00 AM
The Regulation Pants team, which will play in the Division 7 grand final in Lismore netball at the Marie Mackney Courts today.
The Regulation Pants team, which will play in the Division 7 grand final in Lismore netball at the Marie Mackney Courts today. contributed

IT has been an 11-year journey for Kathryn Ireland and her team- mates as they prepare to play in their first Lismore District Netball Association grand final today.

Regulation Pants will take on AWNC Rubies in the Division 7 grand final at 3.30pm.

The team formed in 2005 with original members Sue Glasby, Belinda Madden, Chris O'Brien, Sonia Osborne and Ireland still playing.

The team lost every game in its first year and eventually added Lisa Miller, Karan Tucker, Christine Shanley, Lara Murray- Prior and Nicki Fairhall to the mix.

"The name Regulation Pants is derived from the uniform inspector from the Lismore netball courts in the 1980s asking players 'are you wearing regulation pants?'” Ireland said.

"We all agreed it was a funny memory from our childhood days on the court so it seemed fitting for our team name.

"In our first year we lost every game and the Hilltop (Goonellabah Tavern) has been our unofficial clubhouse over the years.

"But we've finally made it to a grand final. We are very excited and appreciate the friendships we've made over the years.”

In other games, the Division 1 grand final will be played between Bundjalarms and Daleys at 2.15pm.

Games at the Marie Mackney courts will be played from 9am.

Lismore Northern Star
