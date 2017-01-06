There's no stopping these drivers in 40-lap feature

ENDURING ATTRACTION: The V8 Dirt Modifieds feature at Lismore Speedway tomorrow night will be 40 laps without a mandatory pit stop.

V8 Dirt Modified drivers competing in the main event at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway tomorrow night will contest their longest feature race of the season over 40 laps.

It is the final round of the Hernes Freight Service-sponsored Mr Modified Series and while the opening round was 50 laps overall, it was split into two 25-lap events with a mandatory pit stop at half distance.

The 40-lapper this weekend does not have pit stops and will proceed without a planned stoppage.

The decision to run 40 laps without interruption came after a meeting between V8 Dirt Modified race officials and promoter David Lander.

"It was a mutual agreement,” Lander said.

"With the series so close, it is a better way of determining the outcome with this 40-lap race minus pit stops.”

Today's technically advanced V8 Dirt Modifieds can run 40 laps on a tank of fuel.

Only 15 points separate the top three drivers in the standings.

Victoria's five-time Australian champion Tim Morse leads the series and must start favourite for not only the main event honours, but also outright victory in the Mr Modified Series.

Morse, who will drive an American TEO factory built car for Queensland car owner Andrew Shilleto, has made a great return to V8 Dirt Modified competition this season after a stint in Sprintcars.

He won first time out in his comeback drive with victory in the Lord Mayor's Cup Lismore season opener last November.

Former national champions Andrew Pezzutti and Scott Cannon remain in contention.

The Modifieds will be supported by Street Stocks, Junior Sedans, Production Sedans, Wingless Sprints and AMCA Nationals.

January is the busiest month on the Castrol Edge Lismore Speed- way calendar with major race meetings including international fixtures scheduled every weekend over the next four weeks.

Gates open at 3pm tomorrow with the first race at 6pm.