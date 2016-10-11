Theft at shopping centre

POLICE have reminded the public to exercise caution after thieves snatched a purse from a woman's hand at Ballina.

Inspector Doug Conners said an East Ballina woman was walking to her car with shopping at 3.30pm yesterday in the Ballina Fair car park.

She was holding her purse in her right hand when she was approached by two males, one of whom ripped the purse from her hand before running off.

The first man is described as being of aboriginal appearance, 6ft 2 inches, solid build, wearing dark pants and top, with dark hair pulled back in a bun.

The second man is also of aboriginal appearance, 5ft 10 inches, and wearing dark clothes.

The woman was shaken, but uninjured.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone with information are requested to call Crimestoppers or the Ballina Police Station.